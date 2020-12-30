Health & Fitness

New COVID-19 variant found in Southern California, Newsom says

By ABC7com.staff
The new, more contagious variant of COVID-19 that was first observed in the United Kingdom has now made its way to Southern California, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.

The variant is described as far more contagious than earlier variants of the coronavirus, but not necessarily more deadly or likely to make an infected person more sick. It has also been confirmed in Colorado.

RELATED: Colorado Guardsman has 1st reported US case of virus variant
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Paul Offit, from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, on the growing concerns over the contagious new strain of coronavirus.



Newsom said he learned the new variant was in California Wednesday morning. He did not specify what part of Southern California or how many patients have been infected.

He made the disclosure during a virtual conversation with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Fauci said he wasn't surprised and said it is likely to make its way to other states as well.

"I don't think that Californians should feel this is something odd," Fauci said. "This is something that's expected."

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssouthern californiacoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Wolf to let some COVID-19 restrictions expire on Monday
Trump's $2,000 checks all but dead as GOP Senate refuses aid
Man charged in fatal shooting of teen at Nockamixon State Park
Nashville man's girlfriend warned he was building bombs
Colorado Guardsman has 1st reported US case of virus variant
Black man falsely jailed sues over use of facial recognition tech
'Gilligan's Island' star Dawn Wells dies, COVID-19 cited
Show More
Phoenixville man shot dead inside home identified
Deadly accident involving SEPTA train in Center City
South Philly crime wave has residents, business owners worried
Child labor in palm oil industry tied to Girl Scout cookies
South Jersey restaurant employee killed: Police
More TOP STORIES News