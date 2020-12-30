New COVID-19 variant found in Southern California, Newsom says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=9195173" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Paul Offit, from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, on the growing concerns over the contagious new strain of coronavirus.

The new, more contagious variant of COVID-19 that was first observed in the United Kingdom has now made its way to Southern California, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.The variant is described as far more contagious than earlier variants of the coronavirus, but not necessarily more deadly or likely to make an infected person more sick. It has also been confirmed in Colorado.Newsom said he learned the new variant was in California Wednesday morning. He did not specify what part of Southern California or how many patients have been infected.He made the disclosure during a virtual conversation with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.Fauci said he wasn't surprised and said it is likely to make its way to other states as well."I don't think that Californians should feel this is something odd," Fauci said. "This is something that's expected."DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.