COVID-19 cases rise as scientists identify new subvariant

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Experts are tracking a new Omicron subvariant that could be even more contagious as COVID-19 cases increase around the world.One scientist projected case counts could be five times higher than what's reported as many people have turned to at-home testing.Experts say while it's not time to panic, it is still time to take precautions, like masking indoors. In Philadelphia, that's still strongly recommended."Worst experience, I hated that," said Angelique Gioyard who had COVID-19 earlier this year. She never wants to get it again so she's been keeping her mask on."I still wear my mask because I just feel more comfortable that way. I know I'm vaccinated and boosted but I just prefer to wear my mask," she said.A lot of people in Center City Philadelphia had the same idea: to either keep the mask on or close by.Nad Rosenberg keeps an N95 around her wrist."I just met someone for coffee and made sure they had outside seating," she said.COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Pennsylvania is averaging more than 2,121 cases daily, Delaware is averaging 241 and New Jersey is averaging 2,980.Four counties in South Jersey have high rates of cases rates per 100,000 people, though hospitalization rates are still low.Scientists believe actual case counts could be five times higher."What's tricky about it is many people are testing at home or not testing at all. So we can expect that whatever we're seeing in the number of COVID-19 cases locally or nationally, actually many, many more people are sick with COVID-19 right now," said Carolyn Cannuscio, an epidemiologist with the University of Pennsylvania.Cannusico says the best way to keep yourself safe is to get vaccinated and boosted. As cases and positivity rates rise, however, it may also be a good idea to test too, even if you're not sick.Experts are also tracking another new subvariant of Omicron labeled BA.2.75 that could be even more contagious."We're seeing more reports of cases that are being transmitted outside," said Cannuscio.