New details revealed after family found dead in West Whiteland Township, Pa.

WEST WHITELAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Chester County, Pennsylvania are investigating after a family was found dead inside a home on Sunday.The discovery was made around 12:33 p.m. on the 100 block of Mountain View Drive in West Whiteland Township.According to authorities, relatives from out-of-state called police to request a welfare check.Once inside, officers found four family members dead.Authorities are investigating this case as a murder-suicide."There's no indication that anything that happened was caused by somebody outside of that residence," said West Whiteland Twp. Police Det. Scott Pezick.Action News spoke with members of the family by phone. They identified their relatives as 50-year-old Deepak Kulkarni, 47-year-old Arti Adya, and their sons, 15-year-old Shubham and 8-year-old Sharvil.Adya's brother said the family is heartbroken and trying to come to terms with their loss.A preliminary investigation has revealed that the family had been shot to death. Investigators are still trying to figure out why this happened.Many in the quiet neighborhood said the family mainly kept to themselves. One neighbor did note, however, that in the last few days the husband seemed distant and not quite himself.Family members said they did not always get a sense of transparency from Kulkarni.Action News has learned the couple's children attended Collegium Charter School. The school issued no comment.Kulkarni worked as a software analyst for Education Management Solutions in Exton. A representative for the company said they were equally shocked, and added he was employed with them for about a decade.According to Adya's LinkedIn profile, she was last employed as an app developer for the University of Pennsylvania."It's fairly traumatic to see children in this manner and you know everybody in this manner, especially children. It was tough for a lot of our officers here," Pezick said.No motive or official cause of death has been released.The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police.