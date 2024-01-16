Haley, DeSantis look to upset Trump in New Hampshire following Iowa caucuses victory

Following Monday's Iowa caucuses, which Donald Trump was projected to win, all eyes are now on the upcoming New Hampshire primary where Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis hope to deliver an upset to the former president.

Following Monday's Iowa caucuses, which Donald Trump was projected to win, all eyes are now on the upcoming New Hampshire primary where Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis hope to deliver an upset to the former president.

Following Monday's Iowa caucuses, which Donald Trump was projected to win, all eyes are now on the upcoming New Hampshire primary where Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis hope to deliver an upset to the former president.

Following Monday's Iowa caucuses, which Donald Trump was projected to win, all eyes are now on the upcoming New Hampshire primary where Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis hope to deliver an upset to the former president.

LOS ANGELES -- All eyes are on the upcoming New Hampshire primary. It's the next state to cast votes following Monday's Iowa caucuses, which former President Trump was projected to win.

Former President Trump won big in Iowa -- shattering records. The projected victory came just 30 minutes after the caucuses began.

Trump received more than 51% of the vote. Ron DeSantis clinched a distant second place with about 21% of the vote. He had rallied in all 99 counties. Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley came in third with 19%.

Meanwhile, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy finished in fourth place. He announced that he was dropping out of the presidential race and backing Trump.

All eyes are on who will become the 2024 Republican Presidential nominee. Each of the candidates spoke during the Iowa caucuses.

"This is a very special night and this is the first because the big night is going to be in November when we take back our country and truly, we do make our country great again," said Trump.

"Because of your support. In spite of all of that that they threw at us, everyone against us, we've got our ticket punched out of Iowa," said DeSantis.

"Trump and Biden both lack a vision for our country's future because both are consumed by the past, by investigations, by vendettas, by grievances," said Haley. "Our campaign is the last best hope of stopping the Trump-Biden nightmare."

Due to the strong winter conditions in Iowa, there had been concern about voter turnout, but polls showed Trump supporters really came out. Of those polled, 66% percent said they did not believe Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 election.

Up next week is the New Hampshire primary. One poll shows Nikki Haley may hold more favor there -- possibly upsetting Trump.