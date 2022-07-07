business

New Jersey's new brewery rules leaving some frustrated

By
EMBED <>More Videos

New Jersey's new brewery rules leaving some frustrated

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Some breweries in New Jersey are frustrated over the state's new rules that just went into effect on July 1.

The new rules from New Jersey's Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control limits events to 25 on-site per year -- like concerts and quiz nights -- and 52 private parties.

We're talking about everything from large breweries across New Jersey to the artisans, the craft brewers and the mom and pops -- the small businesses known for the special, one-of-a-kind beer they make, but also the fun experiences they provide.

The new law also requires breweries to give a walking or virtual tour of the facility before allowing patrons to consume alcohol.

And businesses can no longer serve food or coordinate with food trucks or vendors, and they can't serve coffee either.

"Some of the brewers will go out of business because it's harder to do what we're trying to do, which is provide a happy atmosphere and a place for people to gather," Steve Zolnay of Invertase Brewing Company told WFMZ.

The 2019 ruling is meant to balance the interests of restaurants and bars and brewers.

"The special conditions set forth in the 2019 Special Ruling are the result of an extensive outreach effort by the Division to meet with industry leaders, individual craft brewery owners, members of the Legislature, and others...The Division believes the activities permitted under the 2019 Special Ruling strike a fair and appropriate balance between the interests of full retail license holders, such as restaurants and bars, and the craft brewing industry. The Division will continue to work with all licensees to promote a fair and robust alcoholic beverage industry in New Jersey," said the New Jersey Attorney General's Office in a statement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnew jerseybrewerysmall businessbusinessbeer
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUSINESS
AMC offering $5 Discount Tuesdays through the end of October
200,000-pound shipment of baby formula arrives at Philadelphia airport
New retail report to show Center City business comeback
Wawa Hoagie Day is back!
TOP STORIES
Group of teens attack man during carjacking in Olney
Police ID suspect accused of raping woman inside office building
Suspected parade shooter's dad speaks, says son raised with 'morals'
James Caan, known for 'The Godfather,' 'Misery,' 'Elf,' dies at 82
July 4th Schuylkill River drowning victim identified
New curfew in effect for all minors 16+ in Philadelphia
Derek Chauvin gets 21 years for violating George Floyd's civil rights
Show More
Suspect wanted in deadly shooting of 76-year-old in Juniata Park ID'd
Montco deputy injured in July 4th shooting honored by colleagues
Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court
Biden honors 17 people with the Medal of Freedom
Suspect in deadly NE Philly bar shooting arrested at Jersey Shore
More TOP STORIES News