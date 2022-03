SOUTHAMPTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Burlington County community was ordered to shelter in place after a brush fire broke out Saturday afternoon.The fire happened in the woods behind the Unit block of Thames Court in Southampton Township.Officials say the containment area of the fire is approximately 50 acres and is not expected to grow larger.The Burlington County Fire Department has put structure protection in place.Fire crews confirm the blaze was about 60% contained but has moved away from homes.