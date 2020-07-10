Health & Fitness

New Jersey's coronavirus transmission rate drops below 1.0

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey's rate of coronavirus transmission has dropped back below 1.0, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday during a news conference.

The rate of transmission - which is the rate at which COVID-19 spreads from person to person - is at 0.98.



That means, on average, each new COVID-19 case leads to less than one more new case.

Murphy said there were 67 new positive cases reported Friday, which pushes the statewide cumulative total since March 4 to 174,628.

He also reported 31 new deaths, bringing the state total to 13,532 and total probable deaths to 1,947.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstrentonhealthnew jersey newscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Tropical Storm Fay bringing heavy rain, flooding
Tropical Storm Fay causing flooding at shore towns
Pa. adds 1K COVID-19 cases, biggest 1-day report since May
City orders closure of encampment along Ben Franklin Parkway
Hit-and-run driver runs over victim while fleeing: Police
Reports: Amazon bars video app TikTok on workers' phones
Search for child continues; police say 'somebody's not telling the truth'
Show More
1 dead in fiery crash in New Castle County
Man, woman ejected from vehicle in Rhawnhurst crash
Goya CEO praises Trump at White House, backlash is swift
Philly makes bid to host 2026 FIFA World Cup
Philadelphia man killed after parking car outside home: Police
More TOP STORIES News