NJ Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour found dead in SUV outside her home: Police

The business analyst and part-time EMT was elected to the Sayreville council as a Republican in 2021.

ABC News has confirmed the death of 30-year-old Eunice Dwumfour.

SAYREVILLE, New Jersey -- A New Jersey councilwoman was found shot and killed in front of her home on Wednesday night.

ABC News has confirmed the death of 30-year-old Eunice Dwumfour.

The business analyst and part-time EMT was elected to the Sayreville council as a Republican in 2021.

Police say she was found dead in her Nissan SUV outside her townhouse around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

She had multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say it appears the SUV crashed after the shooting.

Investigators say they believe she was the intended target of the shooting, but do not have a clear motive.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office and Sayreville police are investigating.

No arrests have been made.