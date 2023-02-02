  • Watch Now

NJ Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour found dead in SUV outside her home: Police

The business analyst and part-time EMT was elected to the Sayreville council as a Republican in 2021.

Thursday, February 2, 2023 11:06AM
NJ Councilwoman found shot to death outside her home: Police
SAYREVILLE, New Jersey -- A New Jersey councilwoman was found shot and killed in front of her home on Wednesday night.

The business analyst and part-time EMT was elected to the Sayreville council as a Republican in 2021.

Police say she was found dead in her Nissan SUV outside her townhouse around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

She had multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say it appears the SUV crashed after the shooting.

Investigators say they believe she was the intended target of the shooting, but do not have a clear motive.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office and Sayreville police are investigating.

No arrests have been made.

