New Jersey sees increase in COVID-19 vaccine doses, but Gov. Murphy says state needs more

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey is back on track after this week's winter storm and has resumed vaccinations at all six megasites."I was nervous I think for the first one, but this is the second one and I feel fine, I feel ready," said Linda Davis of Lindenwold.But the vaccine rollout has had a few speed bumps. Sarina Dibianca's pharmacy said it ran out of vaccines and advised her to go to the Rowan College megasite."I came here, they won't accept me," said Dibianca, of Blackwood. "My pharmacy has no vaccines and I can't get on the website and I'm stuck."The six megasites are currently inoculating first responders, medical workers, people in long-term care facilities, and those deemed high risk.Sue, from Tom's River, said the only appointment available was an hour and a half away."We try every day to try and get online and finally we got it," said Sue.On Friday, Governor Phil Murphy said the state has administered more than 925,000 doses so far, adding that the Garden State is administering more first dose vaccines, with a 22% increase week over week."We need those supplies to be able to open more appointment slots and get our megasites working to the capacity which they've been built to handle," said Murphy.On Friday, Murphy also expanded indoor dining from 25% to 35%."Every little bit counts in this business," said Aaron Banta, General Manager of La Scala's Fire in Marlton.But some restaurant owners are sticking to outdoor dining only."Especially the second strain and they haven't gotten a handle on that yet so we feel more comfortable as a matter of fact our customers do too," said Corinne Bradley-Powers, owner of Corinne's Place in Camden.