Educators, other essential workers in New Jersey can get COVID-19 vaccine starting March 15

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Educators and other essential workers will soon be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in New Jersey.

According to a tweet by Gov. Phil Murphy, essential workers, including educators, child care, and transportation workers, will be eligible to receive the vaccine on March 15.

The announcement comes as the United States is poised to get a third coronavirus vaccine -- this one made by Johnson & Johnson.

RELATED: The US is about to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Here's how it's different from the others

The US Food and Drug Administration has given the vaccine emergency use authorization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended it, and the federal government is scheduled to start distribution almost immediately.

Philadelphia health department officials say they're expected roughly 13,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be delivered this week.



Johnson & Johnson says they'll soon test their single-dose shot on children, even newborns, and pregnant women.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is urging Americans to take whatever vaccine is available.

"The quicker you get vaccinated, the more quickly you will be protected, and you will add on to the overall protection in your county, in your country," Dr. Fauci said.
