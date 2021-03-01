Educators, other essential workers in New Jersey can get COVID-19 vaccine starting March 15

According to a tweet by Gov. Phil Murphy, essential workers, including educators, child care, and transportation workers, will be eligible to receive the vaccine on March 15.
Murphy said he plans to discuss the expansion in more detail during Monday's 1 p.m. COVID-19 news briefing.
Starting March 15th, the following essential workers are eligible:
➡️Pre-K to 12 educators & support staff
➡️Child care workers
➡️Transportation workers
➡️Additional public safety workers
The announcement comes as the United States is poised to get a third coronavirus vaccine -- this one made by Johnson & Johnson.
The US Food and Drug Administration has given the vaccine emergency use authorization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended it, and the federal government is scheduled to start distribution almost immediately.
Johnson & Johnson says they'll soon test their single-dose shot on children, even newborns, and pregnant women.
Dr. Anthony Fauci is urging Americans to take whatever vaccine is available.
"The quicker you get vaccinated, the more quickly you will be protected, and you will add on to the overall protection in your county, in your country," Dr. Fauci said.