The crash happened just before 9 p.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Township.

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey State Police are investigating a deadly Friday night crash on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County.

At least two vehicles were involved. One person was killed, police said.

All southbound traffic was being diverted off the highway following the crash.