NJ governor signs legislation to give pay raises to lawmakers, future governor

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a bill into law on Tuesday that authorized an increase in annual salary for certain lawmakers and the future governor.

State lawmakers will boost their annual salaries from $49,000 to $82,000 per year, and the governor will also be getting a raise.

These changes won't take effect until 2026, however, after Murphy leaves office in the 2025 general election.

The Democrat-led Legislature approved the bill earlier this month, a day before the new session began.

Lawmakers hadn't voted themselves a raise since 2002, and some argued that the 67% increase was needed to keep up with rising costs.

The measure advanced out of committee over strong objections from Republicans, who questioned the soundness of a pay raise.

The legislation will increase the governor's salary from $175,000 to $210,000 annually.

It also boosts the top rate for Cabinet and other top officials to $210,000 from $175,000.

Lawmakers will receive more to pay their staff, going from $135,000 to $150,000. Legislators, unlike in some other states, don't get a per diem rate or car mileage reimbursements.