New Jersey gun shops can reopen Tuesday

Gun shops in New Jersey can re-open Tuesday following a reversal in a temporary order by Gov. Phil Murphy.Tom Vadurro, the owner of Arsenal Gun Shop in Deptford Township, said his shop is back open for business."It's about time. The Second Amendment is not an opinion. It's not a choice. It's your constitutional right," Vadurro told 6abc.Vadurro said, "The demand is very, very high."Peter Smith, the owner of Pistol Pete's Gun Shop in Shamong, has been busy fielding calls and emails."I've had approximately 40 phone calls since 9 a.m. I've had about 30 emails," Smith said.Firearms retailers are now allowed to operate by appointment only and during limited hours to conduct business, which under the law must be done in person."I want people to know that when they come in to make the purchase, they have to know what they want just because my time slots are going to be a lot less than what they normally would be," Smith explained.Murphy had deemed gun shops non-essential in his March 21 order and ordered them closed, drawing a legal challenge from gun-rights advocates.The reversal comes after guidance over the weekend from the federal Department of Homeland Security."We are doing this in light of federal guidance published Saturday night, which includes these retailers as part of critical infrastructure. It wouldn't have been my definition, but that is the definition at the federal level," Murphy stated.