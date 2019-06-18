New Jersey mom charged in 21-month-old daughter's hot car death

LAKEWOOD, New Jersey -- A mother from New Jersey is facing charges after authorities say her 1-year-old daughter died after being left unattended in a hot car for more than two hours last month.

Chaya Shurkin, 25, of Lakewood, is charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child in the death of the 21-month-old little girl.

Officers from the Lakewood Township Police Department responded to a report of a child in distress on Lewin Avenue on May 6 and found a neighbor attempting to perform CPR on the child.

The child was rushed to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus and later died.

"A thorough and extensive investigation revealed that the child had been left alone in Shurkin's motor vehicle for approximately two and a half hours with the car turned off, in the heat," Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. "Shurkin was the child's mother. The investigation determined that the act of leaving the child in the car unattended for such a long period of time was the cause and manner of the child's death."

The temperature reached 71 degrees in nearby Trenton that day.

Hot car deaths reached a record level last year with at least 52 children killed, from California to Tennessee to Mississippi, according to national nonprofit KidsAndCars.org.

Children's bodies heat up much faster than adults' do, according to the National Safety Council. Children's internal organs begin to shut down once their core body temperature reaches 104 degrees -- and it takes very little time for a car to get too hot for children, according to the council.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lakewoodocean countychild deathhot car
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows emotional moment H.S. graduate tries on color blind glasses
NJ man is 8th tourist to die on vacation in Dominican Republic
16-year-old crashes stolen car in North Philly causing multiple injuries
AccuWeather: Still Humid, More Spotty Downpours Today
A call of peace 24 hrs. after deadly shooting at graduation party
Fmr. Phila. elementary principal due in court on hit-and-run charges
Man accused of killing retired Villanova professor gets life sentence
Show More
Mother, sons escape Delco burning home across from fire station
'Antique Roadshow' taping at Winterthur Museum
Pew: World's population projected to stop growing by 2100
2 men, both shot in the leg in Strawberry Mansion
3 armed suspects sought after Wawa robbery in Wayne
More TOP STORIES News