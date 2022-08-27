New Jersey residents will soon be able to get alcohol delivered to their door from services like DoorDash and Instacart.

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- New Jersey residents will soon be able to get alcohol delivered to their door.

The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control issued a special ruling on Friday allowing third-party delivery services like DoorDash, Instacart, and Amazon Flex to deliver alcoholic beverages - including cocktails "to go" - from restaurants, bars, and liquor stores to customers' doorsteps.

Delivery services wishing to participate will be subject to an application process to ensure delivery workers are certified to handle alcohol and trained on refusing delivery to anyone who is underage or visibly intoxicated.

Applications for permits will be available starting on October 1.