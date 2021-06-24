Society

New Jersey officer honored after rescuing family from house fire

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

NJ officer honored after rescuing family from house fire

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A week ago, a fast-moving fire destroyed a South Jersey home.

On Thursday, the man who risked his life to save the residents is now being honored for his selfless bravery.

This hero ran into a burning home, not once, but twice, to save people.

And to say this family is overwhelmed with gratitude is an understatement.

Officer Ugur Akilli, on June 17, says he saw smoke coming from the garage of a home on Concord Court in Upper Deerfield Township in Cumberland County.

Akilli, who lives nearby, jumped into action to save children and their grandparents.

"I rushed through the door. The first thing I saw was a little girl. I grabbed her, and got her out. I started yelling for everybody to get out," said Akilli. "There was an elderly man in there. We call him grandpa. I took them out from the couch. Then helped grandma get out."

Akilli broke the front door open to save that family.

Neighbors say he was carrying out family members on his shoulders.

He was off duty at the time of the incident, but his training kicked in.

As a law enforcement officer, we're trained to run towards danger. So it's just a normal thing, I guess. Just your instinct, instinct," said Mike Gallagher, vice president of PBA Local 105.

The ceremony took place outside of South Woods State Prison, where Akilli has worked for seven years.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycumberland countysocietypolice officerhidden heroes
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News