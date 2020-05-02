Business

Golf courses, parks in New Jersey set to reopen amid COVID-19 lockdown

By
BURLINGTON COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- In New Jersey parks and golf courses at set to reopen Saturday, May 2, but Governor Phil Murphy warns if people don't heed to the restrictions and social distancing measures put in place, they will close once again.

"We have sanitized everything at the club and went through back again," said Joseph Mendez at Riverton Country Club. "From thoroughly cleaning the golf carts to preparing the course."

Riverton Country Club in Cinnaminson is one of several golf courses in New Jersey, set to re-open, as the state slowly scales back its COVID-19 lockdown.

The club says there will be no caddies, one golfer per cart, play in twosomes, and staggered tee times. Golfing pairs will get 16 minutes to finish a hole, putting them about 600-700 yards from the next set of golfers ensuring social-distancing is maintained.

Michael Mack, Head Golf Professional says Burlington Country Club plans to go a step further.

"We raised the cup liner, approximately two inches," said Mack. "This prevents people from touching the hole."

State parks also reopening will keep picnic areas, restrooms, and playgrounds closed to limit additional contact.

The re-opening serves as a barometer on how soon other establishments can reopen in the state. While giving residents a reprieve from the 7-week quarantine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnew jerseybusinesscoronavirusgolf
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Virus restrictions to be eased in 24 Pennsylvania counties
Philly mayor's revised budget includes layoffs, tax increases
27-year-old woman shot twice in Southwest Philadelphia: Police
Philly police change modified arrest policy for non-violent offenders
FDA allows emergency use of drug to treat coronavirus
Daily NJ deaths surpass NY for a second day
Building it Better Together: Reinventing yourself
Show More
Philly Principal Helps Students While Battling COVID-19
Pa. golf courses reopen, PennDOT resumes road construction
Philly merchants alarmed by mobs of people shoplifting
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt birthday message to daughter Gianna
South Jersey doctor suffers stroke after COVID-19 infection
More TOP STORIES News