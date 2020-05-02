Golf courses, parks in New Jersey set to reopen amid COVID-19 lockdown

BURLINGTON COUNTY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- In New Jersey parks and golf courses at set to reopen Saturday, May 2, but Governor Phil Murphy warns if people don't heed to the restrictions and social distancing measures put in place, they will close once again."We have sanitized everything at the club and went through back again," said Joseph Mendez at Riverton Country Club. "From thoroughly cleaning the golf carts to preparing the course."Riverton Country Club in Cinnaminson is one of several golf courses in New Jersey, set to re-open, as the state slowly scales back its COVID-19 lockdown.The club says there will be no caddies, one golfer per cart, play in twosomes, and staggered tee times. Golfing pairs will get 16 minutes to finish a hole, putting them about 600-700 yards from the next set of golfers ensuring social-distancing is maintained.Michael Mack, Head Golf Professional says Burlington Country Club plans to go a step further."We raised the cup liner, approximately two inches," said Mack. "This prevents people from touching the hole."State parks also reopening will keep picnic areas, restrooms, and playgrounds closed to limit additional contact.The re-opening serves as a barometer on how soon other establishments can reopen in the state. While giving residents a reprieve from the 7-week quarantine.