New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy conditionally vetoes bill that would lift restrictions on breweries

Murphy wants lawmakers to make even bigger changes to the state's decades-old liquor license laws

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 2:34PM
Governor Phil Murphy wants state lawmakers to make even bigger changes to the state's decades-old liquor license laws.

The governor conditionally vetoed a bipartisan bill on Monday that would have lifted restrictions on breweries.

Murphy supports easing the restrictions but also wants to activate hundreds of inactive liquor licenses and increase licenses at shopping malls.

The governor believes the state's prohibition-era laws are in need of comprehensive reform, not a piecemeal approach.

