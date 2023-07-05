Legislation is on its way to Governor Phil Murphy's desk that would roll back restrictions on breweries in New Jersey.

Bill easing restrictions on New Jersey breweries heads to governor's desk

It was last summer when the state's Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control issued a ruling that limited each brewery to 25 onsite events per year.

Breweries also have to give tours of their facility before allowing customers to drink.

The bipartisan bill to ease these requirements passed unanimously in both houses of the legislature.

We've reached out to the governor's office to see how he will handle the legislation.