NJ police search for people responsible for abandoning 3 puppies in freezing cold

PITTSGROVE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter and New Jersey State Police are trying to find whoever is responsible for abandoning three puppies in the freezing cold, causing one of them to die.

The puppies were found in the area of Gershal and Eppinger avenues in Pittsgrove Township on Wednesday.

The shelter posted photos of the surviving puppies on Facebook, saying they were found trapped in a basket, emaciated and dehydrated.

The animals are now being cared for at the shelter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Jersey State Police.