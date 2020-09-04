Atlantic City police search for gunman who shot a 9-year-old girl

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Atlantic City are looking for the gunman who shot a 9-year-old girl Thursday.

Police say someone fired a number of shots into a home on the 500 block of Indiana Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

One of those bullets hit a 9-year-old in the foot. She was treated at the hospital. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police.
