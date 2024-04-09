Hard Rock Hotel and Casino holds job fair as Jersey shore businesses begin to hire for summer

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The line wrapped around the casino floor at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey for its annual job fair on Tuesday.

"Maybe about two and a half hours of waiting," said Yasmeen Snow, of Absecon. "Then I sat down, talked to someone and I'll hear back soon."

For 18-year-old Jaysiah Aponte, it was a nudge from mom that helped her land a job as a cage cashier.

"She told me to come here and check it out and God worked in his manner and I got a job here," said Aponte. "It feels great that I came today."

About 300 jobs here are up for grabs - seasonal, part-time and full-time.

"Summer is our busiest season of the year. So, we staff up," said Bob Ellis, vice president of human resources for Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Hard Rock officials say this turnout is the best they've seen in years.

"Go back to 2020, and 2021, it was difficult to find people who wanted to work. The response is overwhelming," said Ellis. "We had a lot of people last year. This year it looks like we're doing better."

Local economic experts say they're cautiously optimistic that this summer will be a strong one at the Jersey shore, especially when it comes to jobs and hiring.

Stockton University economics professor Oliver Cooke says job growth is on trend to happen faster this year.

"Atlantic City's job growth is up about 3% year over year which is very good," said Cooke.

There are also small businesses looking to hire, like Gino's Pizza.

"I hire a couple more people in all the positions," said Manager Vino Vasquez.

He says it can be tough competing with large employers like casinos, but filling those jobs is vital for their summer business.

"If I have the right team and the right people, it's gonna be fast for the customers."