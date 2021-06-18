Society

Jersey Shore rental demand hits new heights

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Jersey Shore rental demand hits new heights

CAPE MAY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- On a Friday in Cape May, New Jersey, this summer feels different.

"I think more people are just relaxed," said Vicki Gatlin of Mount Airy. "They just want to get out, it feels good to be out and you can see the joy on people's faces and just genuinely happier."

Jerri Lynn Wier of Cochranville knew something was a little off when she tried to book a rental house this year.

"There was nothing here and we did this like three months in advance," said Wier.



Vacationers are battling sky-high demand for summer rentals this year.

"We were just all of a sudden booking everything we had and then the trend just kept going up from there and it never stopped," said Kimberly Gipple of Coastline Realty.

Gipple said the demand to rent summer homes is up 40%.

"The owners are extending their summer, especially due to remote learning," said Gipple. "People are wanting to be down there to get out of cluttered cities as well."

6abc spoke with some people who said they either changed their vacation dates or locations to accommodate the demand.

"It's pretty difficult to get a rental," said Dan Gatlin of Mount Airy. "As early as the first week of May or so they were booked pretty solid so we resorted to a hotel."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycape mayjersey shorebusinessnew jersey newssummer rental
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News