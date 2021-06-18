Jersey Shore rental demand hits new heights

CAPE MAY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- On a Friday in Cape May, New Jersey, this summer feels different."I think more people are just relaxed," said Vicki Gatlin of Mount Airy. "They just want to get out, it feels good to be out and you can see the joy on people's faces and just genuinely happier."Jerri Lynn Wier of Cochranville knew something was a little off when she tried to book a rental house this year."There was nothing here and we did this like three months in advance," said Wier.Vacationers are battling sky-high demand for summer rentals this year."We were just all of a sudden booking everything we had and then the trend just kept going up from there and it never stopped," said Kimberly Gipple of Coastline Realty.Gipple said the demand to rent summer homes is up 40%."The owners are extending their summer, especially due to remote learning," said Gipple. "People are wanting to be down there to get out of cluttered cities as well."6abc spoke with some people who said they either changed their vacation dates or locations to accommodate the demand."It's pretty difficult to get a rental," said Dan Gatlin of Mount Airy. "As early as the first week of May or so they were booked pretty solid so we resorted to a hotel."