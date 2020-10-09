Memorial for New Jersey state police trooper vandalized

NJSP Seek Public's Assistance with Identifying Suspects who Vandalized Fallen Trooper’s Memorial



DENNIS TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey state police are looking for the suspect or suspects who vandalized the memorial for a fallen trooper.The vandalism was discovered on Wednesday at the memorial along State Highway 83 in Dennis Township, Cape May County.Police say someone used white caulk to write a derogatory phrase on the pavers and to deface the granite monument in the center.The memorial is in honor of Trooper Bertram Zimmerman, who died in an on-duty crash on February 5, 2004 while responding to a robbery.The state police union is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.Anyone with information is asked to contact Woodbine Station at 609-861-5698.State police say anonymous tips are welcome.