suspicious death

New Jersey State Police investigate suspicious death after car crashes into traffic barrier on I-76

Troopers believe the driver of that car died of unrelated injuries before crashing Monday.
By
NJ officials investigate suspicious death after car crash on I-76

MOUNT EPHRAIM BOROUGH, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey State Police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death following a single-car crash on I-76.

The incident happened in the eastbound lanes in Mount Ephraim Borough Monday night.

Crews were back out at the scene Tuesday morning to repair damage to a traffic barrier after a black Mercedes slammed into it.

Troopers believe the driver of that car died of unrelated injuries before crashing Monday.

No one else was hurt, officials say.

Anyone with information should contact the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.
