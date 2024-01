Philadelphia police investigate suspicious death of woman in Center City apartment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a suspicious death in Center City on Tuesday.

Officers found a 40-year-old woman unresponsive in an apartment along the 2400 block of Locust Street around 10 a.m.

Medics pronounced her dead at the scene. There is no word yet on her identity.

Police say the apartment was ransacked, but there was no sign of forced entry.

Her cause of death remains under investigation at this time.