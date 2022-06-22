crash

Southbound lanes of NJ Turnpike closed in West Deptford due to tractor-trailer crash

WEST DEPTFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- All southbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike were closed Wednesday morning following a tractor-trailer crash in West Deptford.

The crash happened before 9:30 a.m. near the Ogden Road overpass.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a major traffic back up.

There was a second crash reported in the northbound lanes near mile marker 19. That crash was taking out the left lane and the shoulder, but one lane of traffic was able to get by.

There was no word on injuries in either crash.

