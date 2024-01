Toll increases coming to New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Drivers who use the New Jersey Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway will soon see a 3% toll increase

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority unanimously approved its 2024 budget which includes the toll hike.

Governor Phil Murphy said in a statement on Tuesday that he will sign it.

That increase means tolls will increase on average 15 cents on the turnpike and 5 cents on the parkway.

A turnpike spokesperson confirmed the toll hike will take effect on March 1.