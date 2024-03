Toll increases begin on New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New toll rates are now in effect for drivers who use the New Jersey Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway.

Tolls went up by 3% beginning March 1.

That increase means tolls will increase on average 15 cents on the turnpike and 5 cents on the parkway.

The toll hikes were included in the New Jersey Turnpike Authority's 2024 budget, which was later signed by Governor Phil Murphy.