Cooper University Hospital begins vaccinating employees

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- All eyes are on the front line workers who are now receiving the coronavirus vaccine. Now, those who got their shot are encouraging others to do so.Rosetta Oliver, a nurse manager, was the first member of the Cooper University Hospital staff to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday morning.She is one of 975 staffers who were prioritized to receive the shot after the first shipment was received from the state health department.The New Jersey Department of Health is expecting another order of more than 85,000 doses to be in by next week.The staffers were chosen based on possible exposure and any pre-existing conditions.Thirty Cooper staffers will receive the vaccine Tuesday, with the goal of administering all of the 975 doses in the first batch by next week.Oliver says she was excited to get the vaccination as it means she'll be able to travel and see her family some day soon."I'm like, 'Oh, I can't believe it I'm the first!' Okay, I'll get the vaccination, I'm going to do it. Because working here in healthcare at Cooper University Hospital, we saw a lot during the first surge of COVID and nobody wants to go through that, nobody," said Nurse Oliver.When we asked the newly-vaccinated how it was, or how it felt, they said "Excited!"The staffers said they didn't experience any soreness, fever or headaches immediately after their first dose.We are told after the second dose is when you may experience some of those minor symptoms.