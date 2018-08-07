New Phillies Manager Talks to Matt O'Donnell About Baseball, 'The Shift,' Charles Barkley and Living in Philadelphia

By
Gabe Kapler is having an outstanding first season as Phillies manager. Kapler joined me for coffee at his favorite cafe to talk about why he loves living in the Northern Liberties neighborhood, what brought him to play baseball in the first place, if a baseball manager can get too analytical...plus, Kapler reveals his all-time favorite player in any sport. Yes, he is a huge fan of the "Round Mound of Rebound!"

And what about golf? Why doesn't Kapler play it?

Kapler also discusses a traumatic incident that happened to him when he was just a little boy living in California. And what he would be doing if he never became involved in the sport of baseball.

Stream the Travel Mug Podcast on iTunes or Google Play.

And check out Matt's earlier episodes of the Travel Mug Podcast. Each is available as a free stream.
