New Jersey family welcomes New Year's baby at Virtua Voorhees

VOORHEES TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Jersey family had an exciting start to 2021.Baby Aniela came into the world at 12:05 a.m. on New Year's Day at Virtua Voorhees Hospital."She was definitely something we were looking forward to," gushed mom Kirsten, of Clementon, who held her newborn alongside her husband Pablo.They named her 'Aniela,' which her parents explained has several meanings."Gracious and merciful, and it also means 'messenger of God'," said Kirsten."We're so blessed having this baby and having the opportunity to be parents again," Pablo said.The due date was January 2, but Aniela arrived a little early.Kirsten's water broke on the 30th, but Aniela took her time at first."We kind of laughed about it the whole day like, 'It's going to be down to the last minute, I just know it,'" Kirsten said.And they were right.As the clock approached midnight, Pablo recounted, "She didn't care because she was in so much pain of course, but I was watching my watch, you know what I mean."And then, five minutes after midnight, Aniela arrived, the joy of her whole family including her big brother and sister."They're so excited. They can't wait for us to get home and meet little Aniela," Kirsten said.