Philadelphia police prepare for multiple big events this New Year's weekend

Philadelphia police prepare for New Year's Eve and Mummer's parade this weekend

Philadelphia police prepare for New Year's Eve and Mummer's parade this weekend

Philadelphia police prepare for New Year's Eve and Mummer's parade this weekend

Philadelphia police prepare for New Year's Eve and Mummer's parade this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It will be a busy weekend for the Philadelphia Police Department. For the next 72 hours, days off don't exist and overtime is a must.

The Eagles game, the New Year's Eve celebration at Penn's Landing, the Mummers Parade and Party on 2 Street are all coming up.

Crews have spent the day placing barriers in Center City. Security cameras are also in position.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Mike Cram said planning is happening behind the scenes.

"So we layer our security like we do with every big event," said Cram. "Fortunately, we're a city of big events. We do it very well. It's always a team effort."

Cram is the commander of the Special Operations Bureau. He said it's all hands on deck with a quartet of events.

"Days off are canceled. Tour extensions. Anything we need to safely put on an event and that's what we do," he said.

RELATED: Here's everything you need to know for the 2024 Mummers Parade

Cram said officers will be in uniform and some more undercover.

Federal partners are assisting with intelligence.

And the more challenging security surrounds the parade down Broad.

"Just because of the length of the parade. It stretches 1.3 miles down Broad Street," he said. "The amount of people that show up for it - we'll have a big crowd. It starts early in the morning."

Expect parking and traffic disruptions around all four events.

And people need to be patient.

"Come out. Have fun. And enjoy the holiday weekend," Cram said.

Cram said the department is aware of world events like the Israel-Hamas war and possible protests. He's not expecting any, but will be prepared nonetheless.