Here's everything you need to know for the 2024 Mummers Day Parade

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Here in the Philadelphia area, there are plenty of ways to ring in the new year.

But arguably the most iconic way to welcome 2024 in the city is not on New Year's Eve but on New Year's Day.

The Mummers Day Parade is back and will be strutting down Broad Street on January 1!

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the spectacular parade:

THE BASICS

The parade kicks off at 9 a.m. on 17th and Market streets before turning at City Hall and heading south along Broad Street to Washington Avenue.

There are several Mummers performers' division that play a special role in the parade. Fancies perform in beautiful, elaborate costumes that are bound to impress.

Comic and Wench Brigades are satirical performers who act out skits. Fancy Brigades have pristinely choreographed dances, and String Bands march with their musical instruments in tow!

The 26th annual Fancy Brigade Finale also takes place on New Year's Day, with two shows at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. indoors at the Philadelphia Convention Center.

If necessary, the rain date for the parade is January 6, 2024.

There are several places to spectate the event, but event organizers warn that you will need to arrive very early if you do not have a ticketed spot.

TICKETS & TRANSPORTATION

Spectators are highly encouraged by city officials to ditch the cars and use public transportation to get to the parade.

The parade route is easily accessible by SEPTA, no matter where you choose to watch from.

Tickets: Parade Seating

The Mummers Parade is free to watch anywhere along the 1.5-mile route.

There are designated performance spots on Broad Street at Sansom, Pine and Carpenter streets. Attendees are allowed to bring lawn chairs to sit at the event.

For those looking to get a great seat and perfect view, you can buy tickets to the Parade Bleacher Seating. It's located by the west side of City Hall at Dilworth Park.

Tickets cost $25. You can buy them in person at the Independence Visitor Center or online at phlvisitorcenter.com.

Tickets: Fancy Brigade Finale

Fancy Brigade Finale has two shows at the convention center on New Year's Day, the first from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the second from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The first show is $38 and the second costs $28. Similar to the parade, tickets can be bought in person at the Independence Visitor Center, online at ticketleap.com, or at fancybrigadeassociation.com.

THE HISTORY

The Mummers Parade is a strong tradition in Philadelphia that has lasted for over 120 years. This upcoming event will mark the 124th Mummer's Day Parade!

Over 10,000 participants in intricate costumes do the "Mummers Strut" through the city, stopping to perform at three locations.

The Mummers are made up of over 40 organized clubs throughout the city. They are each categorized into five divisions with their own performing styles, and compete to win bragging rights for the rest of the new year.

For many Philadelphians, the parade is a tradition that has lasted for generations.

The term 'Mummer' comes from Germany, and means, "to costume, pantomime or masquerade."