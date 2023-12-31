Families prepare for New Year's Eve in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's hard to believe that 2023 is coming to an end! With that, comes a lot of celebrating to do and what better place to do so than in Philadelphia?

On New Year's Eve Eve, people packed into Penn's Landing for some family fun time.

"Just family, we're ice skating, you know bringing the kids skating," said Cynthia Rice of Chester.

They may be out and about today, but tomorrow for New Year's Eve, people like to ring in the new year at home.

"We try to stay local with our neighbors, reflect on the year. We do sparklers... keep it low key," said Shannon Mennel who brought her family to Penns Landing for the day.

For those looking to dress up, and dance until the clock strikes midnight, or later. Rivers Casino may be the place to be on New Year's Eve.

"Our theme is gold so everything is going to be in gold accents. We do have a live band, the gala starts around 10," explained Eric Althaus the General Manager at Rivers Casino.

He says tickets are still available for purchase on their website.

From the parties to fireworks, and of course the mummers- there's more planning that goes on behind the scenes that you don't always see.

The barriers have already been put in place on Broad Street in preparations for the Mummers Parade, where officers will be stationed - some in uniform and some in plain clothes.

"So we layer our security like we do with every big event. Fortunately, we're a city of big events. We do it very well it's always a team effort," explained Chief Inspector of Philadelphia Police Mike Cram.

No matter where you spend your New Year's eve, have fun and be safe!

There will be fireworks on Sunday at 6:00 p.m., and again at midnight.