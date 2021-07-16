Mother speaks out after pulling 5-year-old son from kidnapper's hands on New York City street

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5124628" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A mother is speaking out after she pulled her 5-year-old son out of the hands of a kidnapper who had snatched him from a sidewalk in Queens Thursday.

RICHMOND HILL, Queens -- A mother is speaking out after she pulled her 5-year-old son out of the hands of a kidnapper who had snatched him from a sidewalk in New York City on Thursday.Video shows the boy walking with his mother around 8 p.m. when a man got out of a red vehicle, picked the boy up, and carried him into the car while the other suspect sat in the front passenger's seat.The boy's mother, Dolores Diaz Lopez, saw it happening, reached through the car's open front window, and pulled her son away from the man and out of the car.Diaz Lopez said she was walking with her children, on their way to visit her husband at work when a man grabbed her son, Jacob."I said 'oh my God my kids, oh my God my boy," Diaz Lopez said.She said her son initially sat down in the back seat, but after she and her children pleaded for them to give the boy back, he stood up and she was able to grab him.The suspects drove off southbound on Hillside Avenue and then westbound on Jamaica Avenue."I didn't see their faces," Diaz Lopez said. "The people, no talking, nothing, only take my kid and put him in the car."The child was not injured and police said there is no evidence the woman knows the suspect.The vehicle is described as an older model maroon 4-door sedan.Police are asking anyone with information to callthe NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).