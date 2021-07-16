kidnapping

Mother speaks out after pulling 5-year-old son from kidnapper's hands on New York City street

Attempted kidnapping video shows mother pull son from suspects
EMBED <>More Videos

Search for suspects in attempted kidnapping of 5-year-old boy in Queens

RICHMOND HILL, Queens -- A mother is speaking out after she pulled her 5-year-old son out of the hands of a kidnapper who had snatched him from a sidewalk in New York City on Thursday.

Watch the interview:

EMBED More News Videos

A mother is speaking out after she pulled her 5-year-old son out of the hands of a kidnapper who had snatched him from a sidewalk in Queens Thursday.



Video shows the boy walking with his mother around 8 p.m. when a man got out of a red vehicle, picked the boy up, and carried him into the car while the other suspect sat in the front passenger's seat.
The boy's mother, Dolores Diaz Lopez, saw it happening, reached through the car's open front window, and pulled her son away from the man and out of the car.

Raw video of incident:
EMBED More News Videos

Police are searching for the men who attempted to kidnap a 5-year-old boy in Queens.



Diaz Lopez said she was walking with her children, on their way to visit her husband at work when a man grabbed her son, Jacob.


"I said 'oh my God my kids, oh my God my boy," Diaz Lopez said.

She said her son initially sat down in the back seat, but after she and her children pleaded for them to give the boy back, he stood up and she was able to grab him.
The suspects drove off southbound on Hillside Avenue and then westbound on Jamaica Avenue.

"I didn't see their faces," Diaz Lopez said. "The people, no talking, nothing, only take my kid and put him in the car."

An image distributed by police shows a suspect in an attempted kidnapping in Queens.




The child was not injured and police said there is no evidence the woman knows the suspect.

An image distributed by police shows two suspects in an attempted kidnapping in Queens.



The vehicle is described as an older model maroon 4-door sedan.

An image distributed by police shows the car that was used in an attempted kidnapping in Queens.



Police are asking anyone with information to callthe NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkchild abductionkidnapkidnappingchild rescuechild rescuedu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KIDNAPPING
Kidnapping plot defense seeks charge dropped against Del. man, 4 more
Church agency: Captive missionaries made daring escape
All hostages from US missionary group freed in Haiti, police say
Man kidnapped, robbed after arriving home from casino: Police
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News