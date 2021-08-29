times square

Authorities respond to reports of shots fired in Times Square

EMBED <>More Videos

Shots fired in Times Square

MANHATTAN, New York -- Authorities are responding to reports of gunfire in New York's Times Square, according to police.

The shooting was reported Sunday around 6 p.m. EDT. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

It is unclear if there are any injuries or who police are looking for in connection to the shooting.

This is the third reported shooting in Times Square in the past few months.

Back in May, a man was arrested in Florida after opening fire in Times Square, wounding two women, and a four-year-old girl.

EMBED More News Videos

Farrakhan Muhammad, 31, is under arrest and accused of opening fire in Times Square. The shooting wounded two women and a 4-year-old girl.



In June, a 21-year-old Marine from Upstate New York was shot near 1535 Broadway. Police say he was not the intended target.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
times squarenew york citymanhattancrimetimes squareshooting
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TIMES SQUARE
110-foot tall Ferris wheel opens in NYC's Times Square
New 'Showstoppers!' exhibit features iconic theatrical costumes
Times Square shooting suspect arrested in Florida
Hero officer describes saving 4-year-old in Times Square shooting
TOP STORIES
Here's how to help Afghan evacuees arriving to Philly region
Ida makes landfall in Louisiana as massive Category 4 storm | Live
500-plus evacuated from Afghanistan arrive in Philly
US strike in Kabul hits ISIS-K attackers; 3 children killed: Officials
Man dies after officer-involved shooting in Bucks County
Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan
Family identifies 7-year-old killed after shooting at football game
Show More
How to watch 6-part docuseries in words of 9/11 survivors
Ed Asner, actor who played Lou Grant, Carl from 'Up,' dies at 91
"Eyewitness to 9/11:' What they saw on the day of horror
Philly neighborhood welcomes home army specialist who served in Afghan
Photos: Hurricane Katrina made landfall on this day in 2005
More TOP STORIES News