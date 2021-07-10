New York couple convicted in assault on 17-year-old Sesame Place worker

By
EMBED <>More Videos

NY couple convicted in assault on 17-year-old Sesame Place worker

BUCKS COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bucks County, Pennsylvania jury found a New York couple guilty Friday of an assault on a 17-year-old Sesame Place worker last summer.

RELATED: NYC man, woman charged in assault on 17-year-old Sesame Place worker

On Sunday, August 9, Middletown Township police were called to Sesame Place in Langhorne around 5 p.m.

Police said their investigation found the 17-year-old Sesame Place staff member was reminding McCoy and Bonds about Pennsylvania governor's order requiring masks.

Police said the teen was then assaulted by the suspects.

EMBED More News Videos

Police said the teenage employee was reminding the suspects of the governor's mask policy when he was assaulted.



Troy McCoy, 40, of Bronx, N.Y., was found guilty of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct.

Shakerra Bonds, 32, also from Bronx, N.Y., was found guilty of simple assault and disorderly conduct.

A pre-sentence investigation was ordered by President Judge Wallace H. Bateman Jr. in the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas.

McCoy's bail was revoked after the four-day trial.

Bonds was ordered held on $250,000 bail and 10%.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bucks countysafetycrimecourt
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News