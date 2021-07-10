New York couple convicted in assault on 17-year-old Sesame Place worker

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6378524" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police said the teenage employee was reminding the suspects of the governor's mask policy when he was assaulted.

BUCKS COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Bucks County, Pennsylvania jury found a New York couple guilty Friday of an assault on a 17-year-old Sesame Place worker last summer.On Sunday, August 9, Middletown Township police were called to Sesame Place in Langhorne around 5 p.m.Police said their investigation found the 17-year-old Sesame Place staff member was reminding McCoy and Bonds about Pennsylvania governor's order requiring masks.Police said the teen was then assaulted by the suspects.Troy McCoy, 40, of Bronx, N.Y., was found guilty of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct.Shakerra Bonds, 32, also from Bronx, N.Y., was found guilty of simple assault and disorderly conduct.A pre-sentence investigation was ordered by President Judge Wallace H. Bateman Jr. in the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas.McCoy's bail was revoked after the four-day trial.Bonds was ordered held on $250,000 bail and 10%.