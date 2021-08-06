Gov. Cuomo accuser files complaint with police, 1st in attorney general report to do so

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10927332" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw Video: Attorneys Joon Kim and Anne Clark detail some of the allegations the investigated against Gov. Cuomo.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10930286" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Marist poll conducted shows 59% of New Yorkers believe Governor Cuomo should resign following the attorney general's report.

ALBANY, New York -- A former New York State employee has filed a complaint against Gov. Andrew Cuomo with the Albany County Sheriff's Department, a spokeswoman told ABC News.The woman was not identified by name but she is referred to in this week's report by the state attorney general's office as "Executive Assistant #1.""Since approximately late 2019, the governor engaged in a pattern of inappropriate conduct with Executive Assistant #1," the report said.The conduct included close and intimate hugs, kisses, touching and grabbing of her backside and suggestive remarks, according to investigators.She is believed to be the first of the 11 women to file a complaint with police.Albany County District Attorney David Soares made a videotaped plea this week for Cuomo's accusers to come forward as he investigates to determine whether criminal charges against the governor are warranted.It comes amid unending calls from top Democrats and President Joe Biden himself for Cuomo to resign, but the embattled governor continues to deny the allegations and insists he's not going anywhere.The New York States Assembly Judiciary Committee is giving Cuomo one more week to submit any additional evidence as it moves toward potential articles of impeachment against him.While some want this process to move quickly, others want to make sure they do this correctly, avoiding any loopholes for the governor.The state democratic chair told our sister station WABC what he told the governor during a phone call earlier this week."There were no avenues for him to be able to stay in office," Jay Jacobs said. "I saw an impeachment coming down the road from the Assembly and then conviction in the Senate and removal, and I just felt that would be an awful way for him to leave office."New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said it's time for Cuomo to go."Just get the hell out of the way," he said. "I mean, in the end, maybe he could close off his career with one act of dignity and decency and just step aside."But the governor remains steadfast."The Assembly has said it is doing a full and thorough review of the complaints and has offered the governor and his team an opportunity to present facts and their perspective," a spokesperson wrote. "The governor appreciates the opportunity."The Judiciary Committee has scheduled its next meeting on the matter for Monday.