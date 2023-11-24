Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces 2nd lawsuit, accused of sexual assault and revenge porn

NEW YORK -- Sean "Diddy" Combs was hit with a second lawsuit in as many weeks, accusing him of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman who claims she was also a victim of alleged "revenge porn" by the music artist.

The civil suit filed under the New York Adult Survivors Act names Combs and his companies, including Bad Boy Entertainment, and is just the latest in a rush of cases filed against high profile men among others as the window to file under the state's look back law closes this week.

The civil suit filed in New York Supreme Court demands a trial by jury and seeks damages. "Plaintiff brings suit against Defendants to redress the substantial and lifetime injuries she has suffered as a result of being drugged, sexually assaulted and abused, and being the victim of 'revenge porn' that Sean Combs or 'P. Diddy' created and distributed," the suit filed in New York Supreme Court stated.

CNN has reached out to Combs and Bad Boy Records for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

& 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.