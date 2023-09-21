Mayor of Newark, Del. announces his resignation in October

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- The mayor of Newark, Delaware announced on Wednesday that he is stepping down from his position.

Mayor Stu Markham has been in office for just 16 months.

He was sworn in as mayor in April 2022 and previously served as the councilperson for District 6 from 2006 until 2020, and was appointed to the Newark Reapportionment Committee in 2021.

He did not specify a reason for his decision.

Markham's last day in office is expected to be on October 18.

A special election will be held in January.