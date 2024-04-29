WATCH LIVE

Delaware's governor filing to run for mayor of the City of Wilmington

Monday, April 29, 2024
John Carney submitted paperwork to run for Wilmington Mayor
WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Delaware's Governor made it official Monday, filing to run for a different office.

John Carney formally submitted paperwork to launch a bid to be Mayor of Wilmington, where he and his wife have lived for nearly 40 years.

Carney, who is a Democrat, has served as Governor since 2017 and cannot seek re-election to that office because of term limits.

The current Mayor, Mike Purzycki, has said he will not run.

Former State Treasurer Velda Jones Potter is also running as a Democrat.

The primary is September 10th.

A Republican has not yet entered the race.

