Newark fire department acquires new rescue vehicle

A Newark fire department has a new tool at its disposal: a sports utility vehicle known as the "Gator."The Gator is specially equipped to help first responders reach those who get hurt while enjoying the six thousand square foot miles of the White Clay Creek State Park.Authorities tell Action News the Gator has already been put to use."We have been out on eight rescues," said Chief of Aetna Hose Hook and Ladder Andrew Bowerson.The Gator holds up to 55 gallons of water, so it can douse flames that a fire truck cannot reach. It is also equipped with a stretcher, foam capability, an AED and other EMS equipment.You can get a closer look at the Gator at any University of Delaware football game.Legislators used community transportation funds to purchase the vehicle.------