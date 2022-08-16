WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Newborn Surprise: Cherry Hill dad shocked when newborn returns kiss in viral TikTok video

The adorable moment has been trending for weeks and has been viewed over 13 million times on TikTok.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff via WPVI logo
37 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

After her dad kisses her on the cheek, Ava then shocks and thrills him - reaching up to return the favor!

CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A dad from Cherry Hill, New Jersey was left surprised and delighted during a particularly adorable cuddle with his tiny newborn daughter.

Footage shared by Tabitha Coakley shows her then-3-week-old baby daughter Ava lying on her dad's chest.

After her dad kisses her on the cheek, Ava then shocks and thrills him - reaching up to return the favor!

"Oh my God! I got that!" Coakley can be heard screaming in the video, which was recorded on July 27.

The adorable moment has been trending for weeks and has been viewed over 13 million times on TikTok.

"I can't believe Ava really did that," the TikTok caption reads.

Coakley also posted the video to Instagram with another caption: "My beautiful hearts."

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.