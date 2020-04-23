Former Temple University players have been dreaming of NFL Draft since childhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "I have dreamed of this since I was a child," Shaun Bradley tells Jeff Skversky during a FaceTime chat about what it would mean to play in the NFL.That dream is about to become a reality for Bradley and Matt Hennessey, both former Temple University football players.Both have spoken to the Eagles multiple times among others leading up to the NFL Draft on 6abc.For Hennessey, one of the top-rated centers, that's potentially complicated considering he grew up a Giants fan.Matt Hennessy tells Skversky via Facetime from his parents' home in suburban New York, "If you told me that 10 years ago it might actually scare me, but now I'm pretty excited about wherever I can end up. Over the past few years, my Giants fandom has dissipated and died down as I start to realize I may end on one of these teams."Both Hennessey and Bradley would love to still play their home games at the Linc, where they played college football for the Owls.Hennessey is projected as a second or third-rounder.Bradley, a linebacker from Mount Holly, New Jersey and Rancocas Valley High School is projected to go anywhere between the fourth and six rounds.Both say playing at Temple has prepared them for the NFL."They prepared me a lot. They made everything tough. That Temple tough is a true thing," Bradley says."One of my reasons for my initial decision making about going to Temple was their history of producing great pros," says Hennessy.Hennessey and Bradley say they are getting more and more nervous leading up to the draft, anxious to find out where they're going. Both will watch the draft from their homes with their parents.