Philadelphia Eagles announce 2020 schedule

PRESEASON

REGULAR SEASON

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 2020 NFL schedule is out and the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Washington Redskins at 1 p.m. on September 13, 2020, during Week 1.See the full schedule below:Aug. 13-17 at Indianapolis ColtsAug. 20-24 at Miami DolphinsAug. 27-30 vs. New England PatriotsThursday, Sept. 3 vs. New York JetsSunday, Sept. 13 at Washington Redskins | 1 p.m.Sunday, Sept. 20 vs. Los Angeles Rams | 1 p.m.Sunday, Sept. 27 vs. Cincinnati Bengals | 1 p.m.Sunday, Oct. 4 at San Francisco 49ers | 8:20 p.m.Sunday, Oct. 11 at Pittsburgh Steelers | 1 p.m.Sunday, Oct. 18 vs. Baltimore Ravens | 1 p.m.Thursday, Oct. 22 vs. New York Giants | 8:20 p.m.Sunday, Nov. 1 vs. Dallas Cowboys | 8:20 p.m.BYE WEEKSunday, Nov. 15 at New York Giants | 1 p.m.Sunday, Nov. 22 at Cleveland Browns | 1 p.m.Monday, Nov. 30 vs. Seattle Seahawks | 8:15 p.m.Sunday, Dec. 6 at Green Bay Packers | 4:25 p.m.Sunday, Dec. 13 vs. New Orleans Saints | 4:25 p.m.Sunday, Dec. 20 at Arizona Cardinals | 4:05 p.m.Sunday, Dec. 27 at Dallas Cowboys | 4:25 p.m.Sunday, Jan. 3 vs. Washington Redskins | 1 p.m.