Sources: Coach Nick Saban, who won 6 titles at Alabama, retiring

Nick Saban, considered among the greatest college football coaches of all time who won six national titles at Alabama, is retiring, sources told ESPN's Chris Low on Wednesday.

Saban, 72, just completed his 17th season at Alabama, which ended in a loss to eventual national champion Michigan in the Rose Bowl. He won 201 games in his 17 seasons leading the Crimson Tide, tied with Vince Dooley (Georgia) for the second-most wins at a single school in SEC history. Bear Bryant won 232 games in his 25 seasons with Alabama.

He went 292-71-1 in 28 seasons as a college head coach, a career that included seven national championships, 12 conference titles (11 SEC, 1 MAC) and 19 bowl game wins. His 292 wins rank sixth all-time in the FBS, and 12th in NCAA college football history regardless of division.

Saban's seven BCS/CFP national championship wins since 1998 are more than double the amount of any other head coach. Urban Meyer is next with three, followed by Kirby Smart and Dabo Swinney with two each.

He also coached in the NFL, serving as defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns from 1991-94, and head coach of the Miami Dolphins, where he went 15-17 in two seasons (2005-06).

Alabama has won at least 10 games in 16 straight seasons under Saban, the longest streak by any program in the AP Poll era (since 1936). The Crimson Tide reached the College Football Playoff in eight of the 10 seasons in the CFP era.

Nick Saban won 201 games in his 17 seasons at Alabama. That's tied with Vince Dooley (Georgia) for the 2nd-most wins at a single school in SEC history. Bear Bryant won 232 games in his 25 seasons with Alabama.