PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Rapper Nicki Minaj is coming to Philadelphia in 2024.

She will bring her "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" to the Wells Fargo Center on March 29.

Fans can pick up presale tickets starting Tuesday, then general sales begin on Friday.

Minaj hasn't headlined her own tour since 2016 when she finished her "The Pinkprint Tour."