Community honors teen killed in shooting outside Roxborough High School

Family and friends gathered at Roxborough High School in Philadelphia on Monday morning to see a mural that reflects the life of Nicolas Elizalde.

The 14-year-old was shot and killed after a scrimmage in September.

They also said it's a sign of hope and healing.

The 14-year-old Saul High School student, who played on Roxborough's football team, was shot and killed after a scrimmage in September.

The high school parking lot was a place of tragedy, but now loved ones are honoring Nick's legacy.

Nicolas Elizalde

"I held him here as he died," said his mother Meredith. "And now, instead of that memory, we have this beautiful permanent piece of work, and wherever I go in the world, I'll know this is here."

The ceremony at the school began with a traditional Aztec dance to celebrate Nick's Mexican heritage.

Nick's family also received a framed football jersey with his number and picture.

Behind the dancers, lies the colorful mural by Calo Rosa.

Meredith said it's her one bright spot.

"The title of the mural couldn't be more fitting. In English it's, 'I hear your brother,' and I look at this and I hear my son,'" said Meredith.

The mural is filled with everything Nick adores - his football number, a turtle and even the sea.

"The ocean is calming, soothing, beautiful just like Nick, but also powerful," said Meredith. "It will find its way anywhere, and that's what Nick's legacy is going to do."

Students who helped create the artwork said they can feel Nick's positive spirit once again.

"Being able to bring that light back into the school and have that shine in our eyes and being able to do such a beautiful thing, it feels great and it's heartwarming," said student Talayah Crabbe, a student at Saul High School

"To be able to do bright things like this and show Nick's personality and his true light and what he believed in was an amazing opportunity," said Mariah Alicea, who is also a Saul High School student.

Staff members said it also reminds students:

"That they matter. That they're important and that we're all in this together because we've had to come together as a family," said Kristin Williams-Smalley, the principal of Roxborough High School.

And this family said they'll never stop fighting for Nick.

"I'm trying to make him proud and prevent other mothers from being in a position that I'm in," said Meredith.

The school will also receive a $10,000 grant to help beautify the space around the mural for Nick and the students.