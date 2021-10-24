Action News Investigation

Delaware County's 'Nik the Hat' found guilty of fabricating racist email

Nik Hatziefstathiou runs a website called YC News, short for Young Constituents.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Nik Hatziefstathiou, known by his nickname "Nik the Hat," was found guilty of fabricating a racist email from a Delaware County probation officer.

An Action News Investigation first brought you the story 2 years ago in an exclusive report.

Prosecutors say he altered an email to include racist language then published the email on his website.

On Thursday, he was found guilty of identity theft, forgery and other related charges.

Sentencing is scheduled for next month.

In 2015, Hatziefstathiou was accused of terrorizing his Broomall neighbor. Courts records allege he sent over a dozen prostitutes from Backpage.com to their home and then reported the suspicious activity to authorities while he watched next door.

According to court records, Hatziefstathiou was accused of calling one of the escorts after police responded, and, using racial slurs, said he liked to watch African Americans "get locked up."

In the harassment case, Hatziefstathiou pleaded guilty to three counts of falsely incriminating another and received probation in Delaware County.

